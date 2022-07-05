KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after buying an additional 3,435,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after buying an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.