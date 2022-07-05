Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,659,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,293,000 after purchasing an additional 201,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

