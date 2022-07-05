Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,800 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

KOJAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SEB Equities downgraded Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €19.00 ($19.79) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kojamo Oyj from €24.25 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kojamo Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

