Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,939,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,436,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

