Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.