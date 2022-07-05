Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $20,667,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $6,160,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.93.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.34. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,908. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

