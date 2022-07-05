Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB stock opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.

Several research firms have commented on ARCB. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

