Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 302,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,279,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 67,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $299.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.54. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.93 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

