Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $190,000 Investment in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 86,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $26.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

