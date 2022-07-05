Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $244.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.88. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.91.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.