Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 7th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.45 million, a PE ratio of -157.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.