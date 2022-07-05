Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 7th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.45 million, a PE ratio of -157.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $85.62.
About Kura Sushi USA (Get Rating)
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.
