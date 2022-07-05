Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 230 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

