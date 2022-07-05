Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.