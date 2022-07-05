Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $91.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.83.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.68 per share, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,725.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 715,334 shares of company stock worth $18,260,038 in the last 90 days. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.