Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

