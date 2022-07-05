Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 16.0% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cummins by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 156,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Cummins by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $194.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

