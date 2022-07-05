Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $430,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.