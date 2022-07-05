Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $623,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 634,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after buying an additional 34,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

