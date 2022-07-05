Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

