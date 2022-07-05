Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 139,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $25.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.