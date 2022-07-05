Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $366,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,158.3% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $40.64.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

