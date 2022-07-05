Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 996 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.43.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $299.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.15 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

