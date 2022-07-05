Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 573 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $187.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.15. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.69 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

