Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after purchasing an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after purchasing an additional 248,752 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Ecolab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

