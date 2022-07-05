Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,175,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,868,000 after buying an additional 298,147 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,075,000 after acquiring an additional 160,297 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ CG opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $60.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

