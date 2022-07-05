Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

NYSE:CB opened at $197.92 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $157.19 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.53. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

