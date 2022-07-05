Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $343.33 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.50 and a 200-day moving average of $387.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

