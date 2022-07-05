Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in V.F. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

NYSE VFC opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $43.15 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

