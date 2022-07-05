Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Shares of WBA opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

