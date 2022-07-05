Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after acquiring an additional 86,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $171.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

