Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 345.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 345.60 ($4.19).

LGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.15) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.00) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 245.10 ($2.97) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.75). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 249.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 268.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 739.39.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 306,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.32), for a total value of £838,505.76 ($1,015,386.00). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £2,228.82 ($2,698.98). Insiders have purchased 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,340 over the last three months.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

