Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,560 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $30.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060 over the last 90 days.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

