Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 114,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

