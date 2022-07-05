Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 145.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,932.75.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,306.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,331.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,469.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

