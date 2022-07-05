Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $58,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 199,900.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

