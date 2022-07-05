Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 2,654 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 1,092.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TFS Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in TFS Financial by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 59,319 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin J. Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,888.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 470.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

