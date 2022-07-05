Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 974,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,123,000 after purchasing an additional 60,842 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 570,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 349,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter.

SLQD stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

