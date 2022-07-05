Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFH. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period.
Shares of WFH stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $80.24.
