Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 72 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,655,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $189.15 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.75.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

