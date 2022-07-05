London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives GBX 9,198.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,198.33 ($111.39).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSEG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($111.41) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($124.73) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($121.09) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,708 ($93.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £43.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,362.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,378.84. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,230 ($75.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,546 ($103.49).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

