Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $182.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.33 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.93 and its 200 day moving average is $213.56.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.09.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

