Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $274.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

