Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.04.

FIS opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.