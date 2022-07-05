Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 800 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. KeyCorp increased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

