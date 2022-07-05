Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.46.

NYSE APD opened at $242.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

