Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 478.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 728,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after acquiring an additional 132,130 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $70.78.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.18%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

