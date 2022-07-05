Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

