Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in AON by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in AON by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $273.92 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.