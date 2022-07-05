Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Paychex by 31.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day moving average is $124.70. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

