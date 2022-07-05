Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $177.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

